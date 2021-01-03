Previous
Fixing My Own Overprocessing by taffy
Fixing My Own Overprocessing

Back in 2014, we spent time visiting friends in Provence (Southern France) and I had just learned how to process in HDR. Almost all my photos from that trip are horribly over processed, like the one in the upper left corner. And, unfortunately, in my naiveté back then, I deleted the originals once I'd combined them into the HDR version. In our last PS lesson (with Junko), I decided to try to repair the over processing and see if I could salvage some of those images. In this one, I applied several lessons: sky replacement, layer masks, brush tool, gradient tool, and color fill layer, along with content-aware-fill to eliminate all the dust spots. To even be able to write those down and know what they mean tells me how much I've learned!
Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Junko Y ace
Your newer processing better -- so naturally enhanced to show the scene off at its best. Fun seeing the successful outcome to our lessons!
January 4th, 2021  
Dianne
Very nicely done - this photography is a never-ending learning journey!
January 4th, 2021  
Diane Owens ace
Very impressive! I like how you have re-edited this to make it more realistic.
January 4th, 2021  
