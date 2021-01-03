Fixing My Own Overprocessing

Back in 2014, we spent time visiting friends in Provence (Southern France) and I had just learned how to process in HDR. Almost all my photos from that trip are horribly over processed, like the one in the upper left corner. And, unfortunately, in my naiveté back then, I deleted the originals once I'd combined them into the HDR version. In our last PS lesson (with Junko), I decided to try to repair the over processing and see if I could salvage some of those images. In this one, I applied several lessons: sky replacement, layer masks, brush tool, gradient tool, and color fill layer, along with content-aware-fill to eliminate all the dust spots. To even be able to write those down and know what they mean tells me how much I've learned!