Hippo Stops for a Snack (Hippo Goes for a Walk v2)
Three of us (Jane @jgpittenger & Junko @jyokota & me) tried doing a 'zoom workshop' together where we could work on our photos and share screens for suggestions/advice, using what we've been learning from our mattk.com photoshop course. Jane though the hippo might closer to the tree might make for a stronger composition. This led to the three of us figuring out how to use the 'content aware move' tool under the 'healing' brush. This is the result (about 2 hours later so it wasn't quite a quick move tool!) but I think it's an improvement. I thought I'd share in my extras so you can compare. The original -- https://365project.org/taffy/365/2021-01-08 -- in my main album shows where the hippo was in 'real life.'