Previous
Next
Photo 2613
Almost Ready To Pop
Lily # 2 in the b&w "portrait" series this week.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
1
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3727
photos
448
followers
175
following
715% complete
View this month »
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
15th February 2021 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lily
,
ter-for2021
Brigette
ace
Beautiful
February 17th, 2021
