We're Meeting for Dinner at Chives

I saw these two and couldn't stop imagining the conversation that led to them deciding to get together for a snack at 'Chives' place. Lots of bees, butterflies, and bugs around but they aren't staying very still for their portraits.

Thanks for so many positive comments on the lady slipper post for Wednesday. For those who asked, this is a relatively rare flower that takes years to grow. It's illegal to pick or transplant them.