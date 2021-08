Time to Flee this Place!!

"Look, they're all busy performing. I don't think anyone's watching us. It's time to get out of here. I've packed a bag for us."

"I'm ready -- Let's go!"

Yes, I am still the Baroque on Beaver 2021 event photographer, with a thousand photos (about) of artistic and performers to cull, process, and submit; and still four more events to go. But what can I say -- I just loved these cello cases and could not wait to work with them. They just spoke to me somehow. Back to people in the morning.