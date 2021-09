Watch Out! "Low Flying Aircraft Ahead"

Caught this while driving to the golf course on the east side of the island. The sign says it all!

I could see the plane was taking a lower than usual approach so decided to stop the car, and was so glad I had my camera with me! This is one of the two airlines that serve the island - one on the east side, one on the west. And this is one of the 'big' planes.