Photo 2733
Welcome to the Third Hole!
I went to the course with both clubs and camera since I was just playing by myself for some practice. This little one seemed very comfortable on the course.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
4
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3848
photos
448
followers
169
following
748% complete
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th August 2021 3:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
deer
,
golf_course
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Sweet capture!
August 31st, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cute shot- I hope she doesn't get hit by a rogue golf ball!
August 31st, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
It’s such a beautiful fawn and light that, for me the golf cart adds humor, sense of place, but takes away from the genuine beauty
August 31st, 2021
Kim
ace
Fun find, and nice he's in a clear spot!
August 31st, 2021
