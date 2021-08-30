Previous
Welcome to the Third Hole! by taffy
Welcome to the Third Hole!

I went to the course with both clubs and camera since I was just playing by myself for some practice. This little one seemed very comfortable on the course.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Taffy

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Aww! Sweet capture!
August 31st, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cute shot- I hope she doesn't get hit by a rogue golf ball!
August 31st, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
It’s such a beautiful fawn and light that, for me the golf cart adds humor, sense of place, but takes away from the genuine beauty
August 31st, 2021  
Kim ace
Fun find, and nice he's in a clear spot!
August 31st, 2021  
