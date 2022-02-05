Sign up
Photo 2811
Osprey and Fish
Best I could do for today's Flash of Red high key with an emphasis on white. Trying to keep up...no need to comment. Thanks for the view!
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
for2022
,
osprey_and_prey
