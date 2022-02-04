Sign up
Photo 2810
Egret's Bad Hair Day (or, Blowin' in the Wind)
Quick update to try to at least keep my calendar up to date. On a short bird walk yesterday, we came across this egret sitting regally on top of a pier, watching us closely across a small canal.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3926
photos
435
followers
169
following
Tags
b&w
,
shape
,
egret
,
for2022
