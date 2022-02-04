Previous
Egret's Bad Hair Day (or, Blowin' in the Wind) by taffy
Egret's Bad Hair Day (or, Blowin' in the Wind)

Quick update to try to at least keep my calendar up to date. On a short bird walk yesterday, we came across this egret sitting regally on top of a pier, watching us closely across a small canal.
Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
