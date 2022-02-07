Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2813
Birds on a Wire
In the midwest, when we see birds on a wire, they are tiny common ones. In Florida, it's a whole new experience!
Lovely time today on a gray and misty one hanging out with family - birding and visit again to the Alligator Farm.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3929
photos
435
followers
169
following
770% complete
View this month »
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
7th February 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ibis
,
for2022
Walks @ 7
ace
I like how the two on the right end seem to be having some sort of conversation. Such a great capture, Fav!
February 8th, 2022
Brigette
ace
Yes they are!
February 8th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
I know, right? The first time I went to Florida I was so surprised to see the size of the birds just hanging out in the trees beside the highway.
February 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close