Birds on a Wire by taffy
Birds on a Wire

In the midwest, when we see birds on a wire, they are tiny common ones. In Florida, it's a whole new experience!
Lovely time today on a gray and misty one hanging out with family - birding and visit again to the Alligator Farm.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Walks @ 7 ace
I like how the two on the right end seem to be having some sort of conversation. Such a great capture, Fav!
February 8th, 2022  
Yes they are!
Yes they are!
February 8th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
I know, right? The first time I went to Florida I was so surprised to see the size of the birds just hanging out in the trees beside the highway.
February 8th, 2022  
