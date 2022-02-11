Previous
Great Egret Shows Off by taffy
Photo 2817

Great Egret Shows Off

The rookery at the Alligator Farm has many fairly recent arrivals. This one seemed rather proud.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Taffy

taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
He’s stunning. Honestly his pose reminds me of Lladro Ceamic figurines.
February 12th, 2022  
