Photo 2817
Great Egret Shows Off
The rookery at the Alligator Farm has many fairly recent arrivals. This one seemed rather proud.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
1
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3933
photos
435
followers
169
following
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
7th February 2022 5:01pm
Tags
b&w
,
bird
,
great_egret
,
for2022
,
alligator_farm_but_not_an_alligator
Lou Ann
ace
He’s stunning. Honestly his pose reminds me of Lladro Ceamic figurines.
February 12th, 2022
