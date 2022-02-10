Sign up
Photo 2816
An Egret Reflects
I had fun watching this egret stare at the water clearly looking for food. An occasional dive with its head and then back up to continue staring.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
3
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3932
photos
435
followers
169
following
771% complete
View this month »
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
10th February 2022 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bird
,
egret
,
for2022
,
ter-florida
,
butler_park
Joan Robillard
ace
Great reflection
February 10th, 2022
william wooderson
Never have regrets spotting egrets!
February 10th, 2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Well captured.
February 10th, 2022
