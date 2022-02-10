Previous
An Egret Reflects by taffy
An Egret Reflects

I had fun watching this egret stare at the water clearly looking for food. An occasional dive with its head and then back up to continue staring.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Taffy

Joan Robillard ace
Great reflection
February 10th, 2022  
william wooderson
Never have regrets spotting egrets!
February 10th, 2022  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Well captured.
February 10th, 2022  
