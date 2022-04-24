Previous
I'm So Pretty that I'll Just Pose by taffy
I'm So Pretty that I'll Just Pose

I loved how this squirrel was posing where he had totally framed himself with his tail. Taken at Montrose Beach Magic Hedge where most of the focus is on the migrating birds. He knew he had to stand out somehow!
Taffy

Walks @ 7 ace
He is handsome
April 25th, 2022  
