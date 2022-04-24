Sign up
Photo 2838
I'm So Pretty that I'll Just Pose
I loved how this squirrel was posing where he had totally framed himself with his tail. Taken at Montrose Beach Magic Hedge where most of the focus is on the migrating birds. He knew he had to stand out somehow!
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
1
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3955
photos
430
followers
166
following
777% complete
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
23rd April 2022 9:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
ndao3
Walks @ 7
ace
He is handsome
April 25th, 2022
