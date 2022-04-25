Sign up
Photo 2839
Yellow Rumped Warbler's Fly-By
Warblers are on their migration path through Chicago, providing a lot of bird-in-flight practice. I'm noticing that if I take 300 photos on a birdwalk, I can easily delete 200 or more due to blur, partial birds, etc. SO glad not to be using film!!
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
2
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
chicago
,
migration
,
yellow_rumped_warbler
,
bird_in_flight
,
montrose_magic_hedge
carol white
ace
A fabulous capture, lovely detailed on the outstretched wings.Fav😊
April 25th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful flashes of yellow on the chest, something we might not notice unless from this angle!
April 25th, 2022
