Yellow Rumped Warbler's Fly-By by taffy
Yellow Rumped Warbler's Fly-By

Warblers are on their migration path through Chicago, providing a lot of bird-in-flight practice. I'm noticing that if I take 300 photos on a birdwalk, I can easily delete 200 or more due to blur, partial birds, etc. SO glad not to be using film!!
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
carol white
A fabulous capture, lovely detailed on the outstretched wings.Fav😊
April 25th, 2022  
Pat Knowles
Wonderful flashes of yellow on the chest, something we might not notice unless from this angle!
April 25th, 2022  
