Previous
Next
Wood Ducks Engaged in...Something by taffy
Photo 2840

Wood Ducks Engaged in...Something

These two male wood ducks were intensely engaged but it was hard to figure out the cause. Maybe a spat over a nearby female?
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise