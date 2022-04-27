Sign up
Photo 2840
Wood Ducks Engaged in...Something
These two male wood ducks were intensely engaged but it was hard to figure out the cause. Maybe a spat over a nearby female?
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3957
photos
429
followers
166
following
778% complete
View this month »
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
26th April 2022 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood_ducks_at_north_pond
