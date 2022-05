Architectural Wonder

This is one of the most beautiful buildings in the broader Chicago metropolitan area. It's the Ba'hai Temple, in Wilmette. We were invited to dinner who live nearby and we got there a little early so Jim waited while I took some photos in hopes of having a night shot. But, he ended up with a stomach ache so no stopping after dinner and this is all I had. It was a wonderful sunny day -- our first in 42 days this "spring" here.