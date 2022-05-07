Sign up
Photo 2843
Greetings! Squawk Squawk! (or "Go Away!")
A very animated Great Blue Heron was clearly trying to send a message, just not sure which message he was sending!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
2
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3960
photos
428
followers
166
following
778% complete
View this month »
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
bird
,
greatblueheron
,
squawking
,
matingplumage
Sally Ings
ace
What perfect timing. He certainly appears to have a lot to say
May 7th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
I knew this was yours before I scrolled down. What a fantastic capture!!
May 7th, 2022
