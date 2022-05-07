Previous
Greetings! Squawk Squawk! (or "Go Away!") by taffy
Greetings! Squawk Squawk! (or "Go Away!")

A very animated Great Blue Heron was clearly trying to send a message, just not sure which message he was sending!
Taffy

@taffy
Sally Ings ace
What perfect timing. He certainly appears to have a lot to say
May 7th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
I knew this was yours before I scrolled down. What a fantastic capture!!
May 7th, 2022  
