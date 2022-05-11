Sign up
Photo 2846
Colorado Springs - Rather Dry Time of Year
Flying into Colorado for some family events. I do love all the sun this area of the country has -- especially after our dreadful spring in the midwest. I can see why this is considered 'high desert.'
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
desert
,
city
,
planescape
,
colorado_springs
*lynn
ace
amazing shot ...looks very dry ... Have a great time.
May 12th, 2022
