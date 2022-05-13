RIP Monty, Chicago Will Miss You

In April, I posted about Chicago's excitement of the arrival of Monty to Montrose Beach -- https://365project.org/taffy/365/2022-04-23 -- and we have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of his mate, Rose. Sadly, our city today is mourning Monty, who died suddenly this morning from causes still to be determined. Rose has not yet arrived and bird experts are no longer optimistic that she is simply late. There are problems and sadness of much larger scales across the world these days, but I can't help but mourn the loss of the pair I have thought of as 'ours.'