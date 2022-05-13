Previous
RIP Monty, Chicago Will Miss You by taffy
Photo 2847

RIP Monty, Chicago Will Miss You

In April, I posted about Chicago's excitement of the arrival of Monty to Montrose Beach -- https://365project.org/taffy/365/2022-04-23 -- and we have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of his mate, Rose. Sadly, our city today is mourning Monty, who died suddenly this morning from causes still to be determined. Rose has not yet arrived and bird experts are no longer optimistic that she is simply late. There are problems and sadness of much larger scales across the world these days, but I can't help but mourn the loss of the pair I have thought of as 'ours.'
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
780% complete

haskar ace
Sorry news. Every creature is important. The lack of a happy ending shows the condition of our planet. Beautiful capture.
May 14th, 2022  
