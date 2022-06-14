Why Does a Turtle Cross the Road?

All around the island, turtles are laying eggs. They apparently like the sandy shoulder to the roads -- the few paved ones and the mostly unpaved ones. This creates a huge hazard for the turtles of course, as when egg-laying ends, they walk across the road I suppose to head back to water. I spotted this one as I was turning onto Sloptown Road (a main one) from Kings Hwy (another main one). Anyone turning could easily hit it! So, I stopped my car, blocked half the intersection and waved cars around her until she was safely across the street. And did she even say 'thanks' as she headed into the woods? Nope...but I felt good about it!