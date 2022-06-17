Sign up
Photo 2865
Curious Water Snake
Encountered on an early evening stroll. We agreed to simply greet one another and move on.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
3
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3982
photos
419
followers
163
following
784% complete
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th June 2022 5:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snake
,
beaver_island
,
bonners_landing
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely capture. Great focus and DOF.
June 20th, 2022
Mark Prince
ace
A great capture of a very interesting meeting.
June 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing creature - beautiful markings - great capture ! fav
June 20th, 2022
