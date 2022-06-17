Previous
Next
Curious Water Snake by taffy
Photo 2865

Curious Water Snake

Encountered on an early evening stroll. We agreed to simply greet one another and move on.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
784% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely capture. Great focus and DOF.
June 20th, 2022  
Mark Prince ace
A great capture of a very interesting meeting.
June 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing creature - beautiful markings - great capture ! fav
June 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise