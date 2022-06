Milky Way Over the Big Field

Beaver Island's dark sky presents wonderful photographic opportunities! Glad someone from the Dark Sky initiative encouraged me to take advantage of the very clear skies last night, in an area named the Big Field, because it is one. Combination of 5 images, facing east, to create the pano of the Milky Way, taken about 12:30 a.m. ISO 1000, 20 second exposure, f1.8