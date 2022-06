Milky Way Peaks Above the Horizon

Another scene from the Big Field on Beaver Island, on a clear night. I liked how some of the constellations pop, though I wouldn't recognize any but the Big Dipper on my own. Best on Black -- the cluster on the lower right is perhaps Scorpio and the one to the left of the 'steam' of the milky way is the Teapot. Actually, that's what I was told, but I can't see the figures without the little lines in books about stars!