Previous
Next
A Bee's Drinking Fountain by taffy
Photo 2869

A Bee's Drinking Fountain

Taken in our garden where some of the flowers are starting to bloom, attracting bees and other insects, along with hummingbirds and butterflies. Promising start to summer!
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Awesome!
June 28th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great capture.
June 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise