Bee Finds Its Perfect Hiding Place by taffy
Photo 2876

Bee Finds Its Perfect Hiding Place

The busy bee pictured here was probably seeking pollen, but watching, it really looked like the bees were playing hide and seek. This one seemed to be quite satisfied with its hiding space though maybe it had simply found a good supply of pollen.

For the six word story theme round that continues until August 7: https://www.dougweller.net/example-of-a-six-word-story/
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
