Previous
Next
Lincoln Trio Performs on Beaver Island by taffy
Photo 2885

Lincoln Trio Performs on Beaver Island

It's Baroque on Beaver 2022 Festival time on Beaver Island, kicking off this weekend and ending next Saturday. This is my fourth time as event photographer and I'm finding it finally to be fun and not so stressful. My directions from the orchestra's conductor include: "Don't have the audience notice you. Don't have the musicians notice you. But take great pictures as always!" So it's challenging but a lot of fun. This trio has been nominated for a Grammy. While this photo was taken (subtly) during their performance, I was also able to photograph them during rehearsal -- nothing like being treated to a private concert!
For those interested, here's the website with the festival information: https://www.baroqueonbeaver.org/events/
And here's the Lincoln Trio's: https://www.lincolntrio.com/
Event photography is certainly time consuming and challenging, but so much fun and a great learning experience.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise