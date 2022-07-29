Lincoln Trio Performs on Beaver Island

It's Baroque on Beaver 2022 Festival time on Beaver Island, kicking off this weekend and ending next Saturday. This is my fourth time as event photographer and I'm finding it finally to be fun and not so stressful. My directions from the orchestra's conductor include: "Don't have the audience notice you. Don't have the musicians notice you. But take great pictures as always!" So it's challenging but a lot of fun. This trio has been nominated for a Grammy. While this photo was taken (subtly) during their performance, I was also able to photograph them during rehearsal -- nothing like being treated to a private concert!
For those interested, here's the website with the festival information: https://www.baroqueonbeaver.org/events/
And here's the Lincoln Trio's: https://www.lincolntrio.com/
Event photography is certainly time consuming and challenging, but so much fun and a great learning experience.