Autumn Starts on Beaver Island by taffy
Photo 2909

Autumn Starts on Beaver Island

We've made the transition back to Chicago with mixed feelings. The island had just started to show evidence of autumn, but mostly was still quite green.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful season! beautifully captured golden leaves and bokeh! fav
October 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2022  
