Photo 2909
Autumn Starts on Beaver Island
We've made the transition back to Chicago with mixed feelings. The island had just started to show evidence of autumn, but mostly was still quite green.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
2
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4026
photos
403
followers
164
following
796% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd October 2022 2:59pm
Privacy
Public
yellow
,
autumn
,
beaver_island
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful season! beautifully captured golden leaves and bokeh! fav
October 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2022
