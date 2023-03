Junko and I had a perfect day hosted by Caterina and her husband Pier. From picking us up at the train through a lovely dinner before we headed back to Bologna, the day could not have been a better combination of friendship, photography, history, markets, lunch in an outdoor cafe in the sun, a tram to the hilltop, trip to the top of a tower...the best day so far in our trip! Obviously I didn't take this, but it was too special to have a photo of the four of us not to post!