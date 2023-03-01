Previous
LV, The Arena, and 365 Photobuddies by jyokota
Photo 2394

LV, The Arena, and 365 Photobuddies

What a fun day in Verona with @Caterina! @Taffy and I are in Italy, and the day we had been anticipating for years finally arrived. Here we are, playfully enjoying seeing our reflections together in the Louis Vuitton window with Yayoi Kusama decor. You can see the Verona Arena in the background, and the three of us sporting our big cameras but using our phones to capture this moment. Playing with 365 Photobuddies is the best way to enjoy a day!
And here's a link to @Taffy 's image of us: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2023-03-01
1st March 2023

Junko Y

@jyokota
