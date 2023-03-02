Previous
Love in Verona - No Balconies Necessary by taffy
Love in Verona - No Balconies Necessary

At the top of a hill above Verona (a tram ride up, thank goodness), the city spread out before us. Surrounded by mountains, it was really an incredible view. These two weren't particularly interested in it, however.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
PompadOOr Photography ace
very nice and great photo! :)
March 2nd, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely scene. I love the lovers, smile.
March 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lovely tender moment above the city of romance!
March 2nd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice scene for a kiss even if the lovers didn’t fully appreciate it.
March 2nd, 2023  
