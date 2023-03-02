Sign up
Photo 2962
Love in Verona - No Balconies Necessary
At the top of a hill above Verona (a tram ride up, thank goodness), the city spread out before us. Surrounded by mountains, it was really an incredible view. These two weren't particularly interested in it, however.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
4
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4082
photos
391
followers
164
following
Tags
silhouette
,
italy
,
verona
,
ter-italy
PompadOOr Photography
ace
very nice and great photo! :)
March 2nd, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely scene. I love the lovers, smile.
March 2nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Lovely tender moment above the city of romance!
March 2nd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice scene for a kiss even if the lovers didn’t fully appreciate it.
March 2nd, 2023
