Z72_7084-RedTailHawk.PSEdit by taffy
Z72_7084-RedTailHawk.PSEdit

I've now seen this red-tailed hawk (I think it's the same one) in different spots in Magic Hedge (my favorite bird photography spot in Chicago). I loved his stare-down expression in this image.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
summerfield ace
it's like he's saying "really, now!" what a shot. aces!
April 19th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Great one, and great expression too
April 19th, 2023  
amyK ace
Great pose and nice light
April 19th, 2023  
