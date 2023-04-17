Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2981
Z72_7084-RedTailHawk.PSEdit
I've now seen this red-tailed hawk (I think it's the same one) in different spots in Magic Hedge (my favorite bird photography spot in Chicago). I loved his stare-down expression in this image.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4101
photos
387
followers
163
following
816% complete
View this month »
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th March 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birding
,
red-tailed_hawk
,
magic_hedge
,
montrose_harbor
summerfield
ace
it's like he's saying "really, now!" what a shot. aces!
April 19th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Great one, and great expression too
April 19th, 2023
amyK
ace
Great pose and nice light
April 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close