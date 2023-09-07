Sign up
Previous
Photo 3028
Caught in the Act
The butterflies were particularly active in the garden - and definitely more than friends.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
3
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
garden
,
butterflies
,
mating
,
monarchs
Corinne C
ace
They have to hurry before running out of time :-)
September 8th, 2023
carol white
ace
Fabulous capture.Fav😊
September 8th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Big hugs there!
September 8th, 2023
