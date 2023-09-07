Previous
Caught in the Act by taffy
Photo 3028

Caught in the Act

The butterflies were particularly active in the garden - and definitely more than friends.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They have to hurry before running out of time :-)
September 8th, 2023  
carol white ace
Fabulous capture.Fav😊
September 8th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Big hugs there!
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise