Previous
Frog Says, "Yes, I'm a Cliché" by taffy
Photo 3029

Frog Says, "Yes, I'm a Cliché"

I loved this frog on a lily pad AND under a lily pad. It's like he read the book on where a frog is supposed to hang out. He looked quite pleased with himself.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A must see on black. Fabulous.
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise