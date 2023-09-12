Previous
"No, It's THIS Way!" by taffy
"No, It's THIS Way!"

Two sandhill cranes appeared to be indecisive or maybe debating which direction they should head. After a bit, they both turned toward the left, leaned in, and took off.
Taffy

Jane Pittenger ace
I know the feeling. I adore sandhill cranes...how could I resist faving? nice composition, detail, color as bonuses!
September 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, such gorgeous birds.
September 13th, 2023  
Kate ace
Love the storyline for this pair of cranes. Great capture
September 13th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Super photo of them! I love the caption—you could add a couple of words, such as “No, you’re wrong, it’s THIS way!” Or “No, you nitwit…” and have a perfect six word story.
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
September 13th, 2023  
