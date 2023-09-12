Sign up
Previous
Photo 3030
"No, It's THIS Way!"
Two sandhill cranes appeared to be indecisive or maybe debating which direction they should head. After a bit, they both turned toward the left, leaned in, and took off.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
5
4
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4151
photos
365
followers
161
following
830% complete
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th September 2023 10:46am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
birds
,
beaver_island
,
sandhill_cranes
Jane Pittenger
ace
I know the feeling. I adore sandhill cranes...how could I resist faving? nice composition, detail, color as bonuses!
September 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, such gorgeous birds.
September 13th, 2023
Kate
ace
Love the storyline for this pair of cranes. Great capture
September 13th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Super photo of them! I love the caption—you could add a couple of words, such as “No, you’re wrong, it’s THIS way!” Or “No, you nitwit…” and have a perfect six word story.
September 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
September 13th, 2023
