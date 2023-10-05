Street Photography in Istanbul

Our first full day in Istanbul took us to the Mosque of Suleiman the Magnificent, the Rustem Pasha Mosque, the Spice Market, and a cruise on the Bosphorus. Plus a break for lunch along with walking in the old town area. A great start to the trip! This image was taken just outside the Suleiman Mosque. I was lucky she walked by at just the right time.

Apologies in advance as I hope to post each day on the trip, and know that (a) it's unlikely and (b) I won't be able to comment much during the trip.