Previous
Street Photography in Istanbul by taffy
Photo 3039

Street Photography in Istanbul

Our first full day in Istanbul took us to the Mosque of Suleiman the Magnificent, the Rustem Pasha Mosque, the Spice Market, and a cruise on the Bosphorus. Plus a break for lunch along with walking in the old town area. A great start to the trip! This image was taken just outside the Suleiman Mosque. I was lucky she walked by at just the right time.
Apologies in advance as I hope to post each day on the trip, and know that (a) it's unlikely and (b) I won't be able to comment much during the trip.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A superb capture
October 6th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
You were lucky not just that she walked by but with the colours she is wearing as they complement the scene so well. Favourite
October 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise