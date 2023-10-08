Sign up
Photo 3042
The Beauty of Istanbul
No need to comment, just filling in missing days.
Taken from the Suleiman mosque/museum, looking across the Bosphorus. Istanbul was a strikingly beautiful and charming city.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4176
photos
364
followers
161
following
836% complete
View this month »
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th October 2023 2:53am
istanbul
,
ter-turkey
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful view!
November 2nd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
A place I’ve always wanted to visit…..I’ve seen amazing food markets on some cooking programme.
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful view - so crowded , yet in lovely muted tones and shades of blue !
November 2nd, 2023
