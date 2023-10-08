Previous
Next
The Beauty of Istanbul by taffy
Photo 3042

The Beauty of Istanbul

No need to comment, just filling in missing days.

Taken from the Suleiman mosque/museum, looking across the Bosphorus. Istanbul was a strikingly beautiful and charming city.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a beautiful view!
November 2nd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A place I’ve always wanted to visit…..I’ve seen amazing food markets on some cooking programme.
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful view - so crowded , yet in lovely muted tones and shades of blue !
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise