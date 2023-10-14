Previous
Visiting Turkey's Church of St Nicholas by taffy
Visiting Turkey's Church of St Nicholas

I didn't know Santa Claus (the actual St Nicholas) was from Turkey! This was taken in his the church in Demre (ancient Myra) which has his sarcophagus. HIs bones, though, are another story - they've moved around quite a bit!

From an archeological website: Centuries after his death, the Byzantine Emperor, Theodosius II, ordered the construction of the St. Nicholas Church over the site where Saint Nicholas had served as bishop. His body was exhumed and reburied in the church, but by the 11th century AD, his remains were removed and enshrined as sacred relics in the Basilica di San Nicola located in Bari, Southern Italy. During the First Crusade, Venetian sailors removed most of his remains once again and transported them to Venice, where they were deposited in the San Nicolò al Lido monastery basilica.

sourced from: https://www.heritagedaily.com/2022/10/original-burial-place-of-st-nicholas-located-by-archaeologists/145022#:~:text=His%20body%20was%20exhumed%20and,located%20in%20Bari%2C%20Southern%20Italy.
Taffy

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
October 15th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great composition and details. It looks beautiful.
October 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of this old church , seeped in history , The inclusion of the figure in blue really creates interest in the monotones of the building ! fav
October 15th, 2023  
