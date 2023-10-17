Previous
Ancient, Old, and New Meet in the Square, or "Can you find the cat?" by taffy
Photo 3047

Ancient, Old, and New Meet in the Square, or "Can you find the cat?"

My travel buddy and I took a walk during a rare free evening, from our hotel to the (or maybe a) main square in the old town section Konya. This is a stopping point on the way to Cappadocia, so in the mountainous area in the middle of Turkey. It's a growing industrial region, more conservative in dress for women, providing a different feel than our experiences along the coast. I loved watching the cyclist who I suspect was performing for a few of us. The mosque was beautiful (the 'old), and the green dome is the oldest of artifacts in the city (the 'ancient'), reflecting the era and influence of Sufists in the region. And the new? The cyclist performing, the teeny cat by the back wall, the guy on the bench?
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Found the kitty
October 17th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
I see the cat!
Neat architecture
October 17th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
In this country, kitties roam free! And yes, I spotted him immediately where I would expect to find one, against the warm wall! Continue to enjoy your amazing holiday!
October 17th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Quite a scene…….
October 17th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What a beautiful mosque. And of course a great story going on in the foreground.
October 17th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely building and composition.Spotted the cat 😺
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise