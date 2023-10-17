Ancient, Old, and New Meet in the Square, or "Can you find the cat?"

My travel buddy and I took a walk during a rare free evening, from our hotel to the (or maybe a) main square in the old town section Konya. This is a stopping point on the way to Cappadocia, so in the mountainous area in the middle of Turkey. It's a growing industrial region, more conservative in dress for women, providing a different feel than our experiences along the coast. I loved watching the cyclist who I suspect was performing for a few of us. The mosque was beautiful (the 'old), and the green dome is the oldest of artifacts in the city (the 'ancient'), reflecting the era and influence of Sufists in the region. And the new? The cyclist performing, the teeny cat by the back wall, the guy on the bench?