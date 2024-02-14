Sign up
Previous
Photo 3082
What a Poser!
This rufous hummingbird was at the Desert Museum in Tucson, posing as proud as could be. It would have been great to catch him in flight but he moved SO fast!
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
9
8
Taffy
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
birding
rufous_hummingbird
bird_photography
JackieR
Oh what a beautiful bird!!
February 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
What a great shot
February 16th, 2024
Corinne C
Such a beautiful capture!
February 16th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
Showing off his beautiful necklace.
February 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
What exquisite details. He is gorgeous!
February 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beauty , and as proud as Punch !!! Superb capture ! fav
February 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
Amazing to see one sitting still really, they truly can move!
February 16th, 2024
Louise & Ken
Oh Taffy, you're killing me with this beauty!!! Forget "in flight"! THIS has it all! I predict it's likely to be (should be) #1 on the top 20!
February 16th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Fav! This is beautiful!
February 16th, 2024
