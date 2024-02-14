Previous
What a Poser! by taffy
What a Poser!

This rufous hummingbird was at the Desert Museum in Tucson, posing as proud as could be. It would have been great to catch him in flight but he moved SO fast!
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
JackieR
Oh what a beautiful bird!!
February 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
What a great shot
February 16th, 2024  
Corinne C
Such a beautiful capture!
February 16th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Showing off his beautiful necklace.
February 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
What exquisite details. He is gorgeous!
February 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beauty , and as proud as Punch !!! Superb capture ! fav
February 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
Amazing to see one sitting still really, they truly can move!
February 16th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
Oh Taffy, you're killing me with this beauty!!! Forget "in flight"! THIS has it all! I predict it's likely to be (should be) #1 on the top 20!
February 16th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Fav! This is beautiful!
February 16th, 2024  
