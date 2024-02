Owl Has Its Eye on a Treat

I returned to the Desert Museum during my niece's visit to Tucson and of course, we timed it to see the raptors as they flew around the desert. This very cooperative owl chose to fly in to the cactus skeleton to pick up a treat left by the handlers. Needless to say, it was a thrill to be so close to them! Processed with a layer of textures in the background as the original was very very busy.