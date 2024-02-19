Previous
Walking Through the Canyon at Sunset by taffy
Walking Through the Canyon at Sunset

With my niece visiting, we were out every day taking advantage of the beautiful settings in Tucson. We did a sunset walk through Sabino Canyon that certainly didn't disappoint!
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Christopher Cox ace
Amazing sky!
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such amazing giants and a beautiful sky !
February 22nd, 2024  
