Previous
Photo 3084
Walking Through the Canyon at Sunset
With my niece visiting, we were out every day taking advantage of the beautiful settings in Tucson. We did a sunset walk through Sabino Canyon that certainly didn't disappoint!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
2
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4205
photos
362
followers
159
following
844% complete
View this month »
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th February 2024 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cactus
,
arizona
,
cacti
,
tucson
,
sabino_canyon
Christopher Cox
ace
Amazing sky!
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such amazing giants and a beautiful sky !
February 22nd, 2024
