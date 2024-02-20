Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3085
Saguaro Waving in the Sun
The saguaro are such interesting cacti and present a different look throughout the day as the light changes and light source moves. I liked how the backlighting framed their 'arms' when I shot toward instead of away from the sun.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4206
photos
362
followers
159
following
845% complete
View this month »
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th February 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arizona
,
cacti
,
tucson
,
backlighting
,
saguaro
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close