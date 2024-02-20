Previous
Saguaro Waving in the Sun by taffy
Photo 3085

Saguaro Waving in the Sun

The saguaro are such interesting cacti and present a different look throughout the day as the light changes and light source moves. I liked how the backlighting framed their 'arms' when I shot toward instead of away from the sun.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise