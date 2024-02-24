Previous
Gambel's Quail Comes for a Visit by taffy
Gambel's Quail Comes for a Visit

It's such a treat to have various wildlife randomly appear near the home we are renting, just beyond the garden walls. And I feel lucky when I have a camera nearby with the right lens on it.
Taffy

Annie D ace
such a regal looking quail - fabulous!
February 26th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Love it!
February 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a fabulous little bird - beautifully shown..
February 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous pic of this beauty!
February 26th, 2024  
