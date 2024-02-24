Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3086
Gambel's Quail Comes for a Visit
It's such a treat to have various wildlife randomly appear near the home we are renting, just beyond the garden walls. And I feel lucky when I have a camera nearby with the right lens on it.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4207
photos
361
followers
159
following
845% complete
View this month »
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th February 2024 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
arizona
,
tucson
,
gambel's_quail
Annie D
ace
such a regal looking quail - fabulous!
February 26th, 2024
Hazel
ace
Love it!
February 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a fabulous little bird - beautifully shown..
February 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous pic of this beauty!
February 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close