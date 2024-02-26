Sign up
Previous
Photo 3087
Sharp-Skinned Hawk Enjoys the Sunset
Except, reading about this hawk, it wasn't actually enjoying the sunset -- it was scoping out the neighborhood's bird feeders where it could attack its prey for dinner. I hope when it was flying off, it was heading outside our neighborhood!
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
4
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
sunset
,
bird
,
arizona
,
bird_photography
,
sharp-skinned_hawk
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yeah....this is scary good. wow.
February 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks like a painting it is amazing
February 27th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is a magnificent capture...the bird and the sunset are equally beautiful!
February 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful background.
February 27th, 2024
