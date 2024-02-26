Previous
Sharp-Skinned Hawk Enjoys the Sunset by taffy
Sharp-Skinned Hawk Enjoys the Sunset

Except, reading about this hawk, it wasn't actually enjoying the sunset -- it was scoping out the neighborhood's bird feeders where it could attack its prey for dinner. I hope when it was flying off, it was heading outside our neighborhood!
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Taffy

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
yeah....this is scary good. wow.
February 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks like a painting it is amazing
February 27th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
This is a magnificent capture...the bird and the sunset are equally beautiful!
February 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful background.
February 27th, 2024  
