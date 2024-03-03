We did a tour of Biosphere 2 in the desert north of Tucson, AZ. This was the site of two missions, one lasting 2 years and one ending after 6 months, between 1991 and 1994. In the first, 8 Biospherians lived inside the sealed glass enclosure to measure survivability. In the second, 7 lived there until the experiment was ended after 6 months. Everyone survived and was healthier on exit, though they were tired and hungry we were told, for the entire time. The tallest part was the library and apparently rarely used as the residents were so tired that climbing the spiral staircase was too exhausting to do on a regular basis. It's now a huge research complex (it has within it, a rainforest, ocean, desert, residential quarters, kitchen, etc.).
