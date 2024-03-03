Previous
Biosphere 2 by taffy
Photo 3088

Biosphere 2

We did a tour of Biosphere 2 in the desert north of Tucson, AZ. This was the site of two missions, one lasting 2 years and one ending after 6 months, between 1991 and 1994. In the first, 8 Biospherians lived inside the sealed glass enclosure to measure survivability. In the second, 7 lived there until the experiment was ended after 6 months. Everyone survived and was healthier on exit, though they were tired and hungry we were told, for the entire time. The tallest part was the library and apparently rarely used as the residents were so tired that climbing the spiral staircase was too exhausting to do on a regular basis. It's now a huge research complex (it has within it, a rainforest, ocean, desert, residential quarters, kitchen, etc.).
An interesting article on its history and current use: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/biosphere-2-the-once-infamous-live-in-terrarium-is-transforming-climate-research/
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
That tour must have been really interesting. I had a little pang of envy!! Great shot, especially in b&w with all the facets and contrasts.
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise