The Conductor by taffy
Cacti skeletons seem otherworldly to me. Each one is so different and not always sad looking. This one is located in the Desert Museum.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! what a great find !
February 16th, 2024  
Faye Turner
Cool find
February 16th, 2024  
