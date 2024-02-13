Sign up
Previous
Photo 3081
The Conductor
Cacti skeletons seem otherworldly to me. Each one is so different and not always sad looking. This one is located in the Desert Museum.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4202
photos
363
followers
159
following
844% complete
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th February 2024 8:23am
Tags
skeleton
,
cactus
,
arizona
,
tucson
,
saguaro
,
desert_museum
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! what a great find !
February 16th, 2024
Faye Turner
Cool find
February 16th, 2024
