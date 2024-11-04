Cacti Reflections

Our move to Tucson is now 'complete' except for the projects ahead and all the other things associated with getting settled. Lots of questions like, 'where are the small screwdrivers?' 'What happened to the battery tester?' 'Where is the tape?' Things that normally don't even come up in conversation! The move from Beaver Island involved meeting some of my family on the east coast for the Cape May Birding Festival, then a week in Chicago, then arrival in Tucson and the shock that we did NOT get as much done last May as we'd come to believe over the summer. So we are slowly but surely moving along. We were treated to one huge rainstorm (rain here is a good thing and really valued) and a quick visit to Sabino Canyon in hopes of some puddles for reflections (very rare). Just a few remained, but it was fun to try.