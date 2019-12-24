Seafood for RobZ

Emsworth in West Sussex has had a lobster pot tree for the past five years or so, since one was erected to save the livlihood of local fishermen after a viscous storm. Back then each lobster pot was sponsored for £50 and the sponsor was rewarded with the first lobster caught in 'their' lobster pot. Originally the tree had an illuminated lobstar at the top, but local yobs lobbed into the mill pond a couple of years ago.
This year the tree is decorated with these knitted crustaceans which are local seafood delicacies so I'm tagging for the latest song challenge after a plea from Hope.
Divine Comedy - A Seafood Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6b8KuDou7k