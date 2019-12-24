Previous
Seafood for RobZ by thedarkroom
Emsworth in West Sussex has had a lobster pot tree for the past five years or so, since one was erected to save the livlihood of local fishermen after a viscous storm. Back then each lobster pot was sponsored for £50 and the sponsor was rewarded with the first lobster caught in 'their' lobster pot. Originally the tree had an illuminated lobstar at the top, but local yobs lobbed into the mill pond a couple of years ago.

This year the tree is decorated with these knitted crustaceans which are local seafood delicacies so I'm tagging for the latest song challenge after a plea from Hope.
Divine Comedy - A Seafood Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6b8KuDou7k

24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

@thedarkroom
@robz Rob I had to get a shot of these for you!!
December 29th, 2019  
