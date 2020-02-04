Previous
Pompey's Dinosaur by thedarkroom
Pompey's Dinosaur

I love this crane which floats in the appropriately named area of Portsmouth called Tipner. I have no idea if it is used, it never seems to change position.

Pleasantly surprised at how it stands out when using Tiny Planet

Photographer -Jackie who lives near Pompey
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

thedarkroom ace
@davemockford had to tag you so you'd see this Dave!!
February 4th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful tiny planet, would be super fun to all do one.......
February 4th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@jacqbb hang on to that idea for next round??!!!
February 4th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@jacqbb That would be a good theme for next round.
February 4th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Really well done. I love the contrast of the soft pastels and heart bokeh with the industrial center.
February 4th, 2020  
