277 / 365
Pompey's Dinosaur
I love this crane which floats in the appropriately named area of Portsmouth called Tipner. I have no idea if it is used, it never seems to change position.
Pleasantly surprised at how it stands out when using Tiny Planet
Photographer -Jackie who lives near Pompey
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
5
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
289
photos
67
followers
28
following
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th February 2020 1:21pm
crane
,
portsmouth
,
jrdr20
thedarkroom
ace
@davemockford
had to tag you so you'd see this Dave!!
February 4th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful tiny planet, would be super fun to all do one.......
February 4th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@jacqbb
hang on to that idea for next round??!!!
February 4th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
@jacqbb
That would be a good theme for next round.
February 4th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Really well done. I love the contrast of the soft pastels and heart bokeh with the industrial center.
February 4th, 2020
