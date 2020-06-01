Previous
camera ... and ... action! by thedarkroom
Photo 394

camera ... and ... action!

I don't usually post koalas here but I'm so under the pump getting all the koala care training online due to covid that I can barely blink. So I just haven't had a chance to find a photo that would fit under our theme this week of 'action'.
This is a most unusual photo - this koala is being given a 'poo shake'. You can guess what it is made of! Koalas in care very often develop gut flora issues (problems with balance of the bacteria in their specialised digestive system). Probiotics is the best treatment and we need koala probiotics, so we literally mash up poo from a healthy koala. Jesse here looks like he is enjoying it maybe, but it took some skill and coaxing in truth. But now we have some awesome video on how to make the poo shake and how to get it down them too.

Join in with our theme this week: darkroom-action I bet you come up with more action, but maybe not as weird as this one!

yep this is from @koalagardens ;)
JackieR ace
Im so glad you did post this, really interesting narrative and a photo with a strong story
June 3rd, 2020  
